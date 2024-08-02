Last chance for summer fun! Lisha B from 104.9 gives the rundown on August events in West Michigan

The calendar may already be filling up with back-to-school events, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy the month of August. There are a lot of events coming up in the Grand Rapids area, and of course, there's one person who knows everything going on!
Lisha B, an afternoon radio personality on Magic 104.9, gives the rundown of events people must check out this summer!
- Collective Soul: 30th Anniversary Tour - August 6th - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
- A Glimpse of Africa Festival 2024 - August 9 -11 - Calder Plaza
- Breakaway Music Festival 2024 - Belknap Park - August 16-17
- Juvenile - August 18 - GLC Live At 20 Monroe