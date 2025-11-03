Lakeshore Habitat For Humanity celebrates 35 years of building homes and hope

Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity is part of Habitat for Humanity International. Since 1990, the organization has built brand-new homes in Allegan, Ottawa, and Van Buren Counties to those who need an affordable place to live.

They also operate two ReStores in Holland and South Haven, where gently-used furniture, appliances, and home accessories can be donated or purchased at a significantly reduced price point, ensuring that proceeds continue to benefit Habitat For Humanity's mission and sustainability is achieved in a home renovation project.

2025 marks 35 years of Lakeshore Habitat For Humanity bringing hope and community - 180 homes have been constructed since its inception, and they are seeking to build full neighborhoods to meet the demand of affordable housing in West Michigan.

Volunteers are at the heart of Lakeshore Habitat For Humanity, and over 2,500 volunteers have contributed their services to construction in 2024 alone. No engineering, construction, or carpentry experience is needed to volunteer for any of Lakeshore Habitat For Humanity's construction projects.

There are many ways to serve and support their mission! Lakeshore Habitat For Humanity executive director Dave Rozman visited the Morning Mix to discuss the growth over the past 35 years, and what West Michigan can look forward to in the next 35 years.

Visit lakeshorehabitat.org for more information, including volunteer opportunities.

