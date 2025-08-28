Labor Day cocktails with DrinkGR's Nate Blury

Labor Day weekend is considered to be the unofficial end of summer, but that doesn't mean that barbecues and campfires don't need to end - especially with a cold beverage in hand.

Todd and Michelle joined Nate Blury from Drink GR on the Alto Gas patio to see some fall alcohol features, including Eastern Kille's Steenstra's Old Fashioned and Iron Fish's Salted Maple Old-Fashioned. Nate also shared two drink recipes that are perfect for the fall season:

Smore's Martini

Ingredients:



1-2 graham crackers

chocolate syrup

1.5 oz. vanilla vodka

1 oz. Baileys Irish Cream

1.5 oz. vanilla almond milk

8 mini marshmallows

Directions:



Rim a martini glass with chocolate syrup and crushed graham crackers Lightly drizzle a small amount of chocolate syrup around the inside of the glass Add ice, vodka, Baileys, and almond milk to a cocktail shaker Shake then strain into the martini glass Arrange marshmallows closely together on a microwave-safe plate Light the marshmallows with a culinary torch, then blow it out after letting it char a little Gently top the drink with the toasted marshmallow cluster, and serve!

Non-alcoholic cocktail with Apple Cider

Ingredients:



3 oz still apple cider

1 oz freshly squeezed lime juice

6 mint leaves

Pinch powdered cinnamon

3 oz ginger ale

For more drink recipes or to take part in events happening around the Grand Rapids area, join the Facebook group DrinkGR.

