KWave Fall Fest returns to Grand Rapids for second year

West Michigan is home to many diverse cultural events throughout the year, and fans of K-pop are in for a cultural celebration thanks to RAL Entertainment, the Neighborhood Match Fund, and City of Grand Rapids Office of Equity and Engagement.

Now in its second year, the KWave Fall Fest is West Michigan's only community-led Korean pop-culture festival. The festival will be held for one day only, Saturday, November 15 at BHM Fellowship Hall, located at 1065 36th St. in Grand Rapids from 1 P.M. to 6 P.M.

Random Dance Play and K-pop performances from Moon Rae, Hoodiez, and Y2KZ will be present, along with local vendors and artists. Raffles and giveaways will also be available, and all ages are welcome to attend.

Attendance to the event is also free, although attendees can register through Eventbrite.

RAL Entertainment founder and KWave Corner founder, Nicole Staten, visited the Morning Mix along with Life Coach and Business Strategist Dr. Alisa Carter to discuss the event's growth.

Visit ralentertainment.com for more information. You can also follow RAL Entertainment on Facebook and Instagram.

