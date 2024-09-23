Know the Law: Workplace Injuries and Liability Claims

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

For many, the nature of our jobs has changed a lot in the last few years. But that unfortunately still hasn’t prevented people from getting hurt while working. So, what if that happens, and what if you are hurt because of someone else’s carelessness? What rights do you have?

A recent decision of the Michigan Court of Appeals is shedding some additional light on this subject, particularly for those individuals who fashion themselves as independent contractors. Grand Rapids car accident lawyer Tom Sinas explains in this week’s Know the Law.

