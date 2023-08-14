Watch Now
Know the Law: The Basics of Jury Duty

Posted at 11:25 AM, Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14 11:25:10-04

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

During election season, we have a chance to participate in the most important part of the democratic process known as voting. However, there's another corner of democracy many people don't think about; the one where a small group of citizens directly decide disputes: jury duty.

Grand Rapids car accident lawyer Tom Sinas explains the basics of jury duty in this week’s Know the Law.

