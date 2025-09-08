Know the Law: Premises Liability

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Premises liability is referred to when someone is injured on another person's land or inside their home, whether they were invited or permitted to be on the property. If the guest was exposed to an unreasonable danger, the property owner may have liability for the injury that was sustained by the guest. Even if it was an accident, how does Michigan law handle premises liability cases?

Grand Rapids car accident attorney Tom Sinas from Sinas Dramis Law Firm visited the Morning Mix to share more about these cases.

In Michigan, you have to show a legal duty between the host and visitor to act with reasonably safe behavior. If proof of breaching that duty is found, then negligence needs to also be proven.

Formerly, the Michigan court system held that if the person was injured by something that was "open and obvious", then the property owner may have owed no duty. Recently, the Michigan Supreme Court overruled that "open and obvious" case.

Regardless of the severity of the injury, it is still wise to contact a laywer for a consultation. Just because the "open and obvious" rule is no longer effective in Michigan, that does not mean that a claim is not there - every situation is different, and it is best to defer to a lawyer for more information on next steps.

