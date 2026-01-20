Know the Law: Michigan Ski Laws & Safety

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

With winter halfway through in Michigan, ski resorts across the state continue to be busy. There are legalities when it comes to the sport, however, to keep you and your loved ones safe while still having fun.

Grand Rapids car accident attorney Tom Sinas shares more.

To learn more, visit sinasdramis.com or call 616-301-3333.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok