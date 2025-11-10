Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Know the Law: Holiday Parties and Personal Injury Liability 

The fall holiday season is quickly approaching, and while gatherings are exciting to look forward to as a guest, what if an accident or injury occurs within private property? And what do holiday hosts need to be aware of in these situations?

Grand Rapids car accident attorney Tom Sinas breaks down what hosts should know during these events.

To learn more, visit sinasdramis.com or call 616-301-3333.

