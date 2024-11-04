Know the Law: Children and Personal Injury Claims

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

There is, of course, no worse fear for a parent than an injury to their child. What happens when the child is injured because of someone else’s carelessness? How does the law handle these types of tragedies? Grand Rapids personal injury lawyer, Tom Sinas, discusses key components regarding children and personal injury claims, including Next of Friends and Conservators, court approval, statutes of limitations, and tolling on this episode of “Know the Law.”

To learn more, visit sinasdramis.comor call 616-301-3333.