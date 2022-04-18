Know the Law: Children and Personal Injury Claims

There is, of course, no worse fear for a parent than an injury to their child. What happens when the child is injured because of someone else’s carelessness? How does the law handle these types of tragedies? Grand Rapids personal injury lawyer, Tom Sinas, discusses key components regarding children and personal injury claims, including Next of Friends and Conservators, court approval, statutes of limitations, and tolling on this episode of “Know the Law.”

