Michigan is rich with amazing food and drink, and there are new companies producing goodies all the time. Many Michigan-made foods and beverages will be in one place handing out samples of their products at Kingma's Market on Saturday, April 1.

Kingma’s Market will have over 30 food & beverage companies participating, all from small Michigan businesses.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Discover more events and products available at Kingma's on their Facebook page.