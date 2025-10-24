Kids' Food Basket's Brown Bag Decorating campaign continues through October

Kids' Food Basket is a non-profit organization that seeks to increase access to healthy food for children and families in West Michigan. They have local community food distributions and educational programming, but arguably their most notable service is the Sack Supper program.

These sack suppers are prepared by Kids' Food Basket volunteers, providing healthy, ready-to-eat meals to children in Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, and Allegan counties. Every October, the organization hosts "Brown Bag Decorating Month", where a goal is set to decorate a certain amount of bags to continue bringing joy to kids who receive these sack suppers. This year, they are looking to have 100,000 bags decorated.

Anyone of any age and artistic ability is able to participate, however, they must follow the rules:



Crayons or markers are the only acceptable art medium to be used on the bags

Refrain from using paint, glitter, feathers, or stickers

Bags cannot contain religious or political messages

Brown or white paper bags are acceptable in four, six, eight pounds or extra-large sizes

Bags may be dropped off or mailed to any Kids Food Basket location in the area.

Visit kidsfoodbasket.org for more information.

