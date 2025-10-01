Kids' Food Basket seeks 100,000 decorated bags for Brown Bag Decorating Campaign

Kids' Food Basket is a non-profit organization that seeks to increase access to healthy food for children and families in West Michigan. They have local community food distributions and educational programming, but arguably their most notable service is the Sack Supper program.

These sack suppers are prepared by Kids' Food Basket volunteers, providing healthy, ready-to-eat meals to children in Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, and Allegan counties. Meals are delivered to children at assigned schools in a brown paper bag, and the organization is currently serving around 11,000 sack suppers each weekday to 62 schools across those four counties.

Every October, Kids' Food Basket celebrates "Brown Bag Decorating Month", where a goal is set to decorate a certain amount of bags to continue bringing joy to kids who receive these sack suppers. Decorating is available year-round, but this month, the organization is looking to have 100,000 decorated bags ready to be distributed!

It is not only a great way to give back to the community, but a great way to flex your own creative muscles and bring smiles to these kids. The rules are as follows:



Crayons or markers are the only acceptable art medium to be used on the bags

Refrain from using paint, glitter, feathers, or stickers

Bags cannot contain religious or political messages

Brown or white paper bags are acceptable in four, six, eight pounds or extra-large sizes

Bags may be dropped off or mailed to any Kids Food Basket location in the area. All artistic abilities are welcome!

Visit kidsfoodbasket.org for more information.

