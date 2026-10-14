Kids’ Food Basket asks West Michigan to decorate 150,000 brown bags for kids’ meals

WEST MICHIGAN — Kids’ Food Basket is asking West Michigan to pick up some crayons and help brighten a child’s dinner.

October is Brown Bag Decorating Month, and the nonprofit hopes to collect 150,000 decorated paper bags by the end of the month. The bags are used to pack Sack Suppers and Weekend Meals, the healthy evening meals Kids’ Food Basket provides to children in Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa and Allegan counties.

The organization currently serves an average of 11,500 Sack Suppers each weekday to 69 schools.

Kids’ Food Basket says educators often report that one of the first things kids do when they get a Sack Supper is check whether the bag is decorated. The organization says the drawings serve as a reminder that the community cares, which helps children feel safe and secure, something they need to learn and grow.

Eastbrook Homes is once again sponsoring Brown Bag Decorating Month.

Anyone can take part, regardless of age or artistic ability. To decorate, use brown or white 4-, 6- or 8-pound or extra-large paper sacks, along with crayons or markers.

Skip paint, glitter, feathers and stickers, since they can come off into the food. Because many meals go to public schools, bags also can’t include religious or political messages.

Decorated bags can be dropped off or mailed to any of Kids’ Food Basket’s three locations during open hours:

Kent County: 1300 Plymouth Ave. NE, Grand Rapids. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

Ottawa and Allegan counties: 652 Hastings Ave., Holland. Open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Muskegon County: 2330 Barclay St., Muskegon. Open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

More information is available at kidsfoodbasket.org.