Kids can get a fitted for a free bike helmet at "Lids for Kids" on June 3

Wearing a helmet is the most important tool in preventing a brain injury in a bike accident. Fox 17 is partnering with Sinas Dramis Law Firm and Brain Injury Association of Michigan to ensure every child is safe while riding their bike at the 8th annual Lids for Kids event on June 3.

At Garfield Park from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., kids can stop by the part to get a free bike helmet and have it custom fitted by trained volunteers. A properly fitted helmet is the most important tool in preventing a brain injury if a child is in a bike accident.

In 2022, Lids For Kids gave away 606 bicycle helmets and is hoping to give away more this year. Plus, children can meet local firefighters, tour a fire engine, and register for a chance to win a bike.

Local event partners include Grand Rapids Public Schools, FOX 17, Grand Rapids Fire Department, Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital, Garfield Park Neighborhoods Association, GoGo Squeez, Applied Innovation, and Office of Special Events City of Grand Rapids.

Learn more at lidsforkidsmi.org and on their Facebook page.