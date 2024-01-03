Kick off the new year with a celebration at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Start the new year off right by getting away for a few days and enjoying the warmth of Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel.

Even more reason to wish for a snow day, if your school is closed because of the weather, and it's safe enough to drive, treat the kids to a day at the Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel for only $10 per person. Kids 3 and under are free. Snow passes are available on a first-come, first-served basis. They recommend calling ahead to check availability and to reserve your passes call (989)-817-4801.

It's BOGO fully day passes for the waterpark! This deal will be running now through March 15, Monday through Friday. Some exclusions may apply. CAll 989-817-4801 to reserve your passes today.

Looking to celebrate a special birthday but don't want the full birthday party experience? Look no further than Soaring Eagle's Splash Bash Cabana Birthday Party. You'll get all-day access in a private cabana, plus waterpark passes for you and up to eight guests. Each Splash Bash Cabana Birthday Party also comes with eight bottles of water and 12 delicious cupcakes. Packages start at $299.

To take advantage of these deals or to learn more, head to soaringeaglewaterpark.com or call 1-877-2EAGLE2.