Kent District Library's On The Same Page Initiative announces Kristin Hannah as 2026 guest

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Book clubs provide an opportunity for individuals to gather together, sharing thoughts, ideas, and reactions to the same book being read. Kent District Library's "On The Same Page" initiative is a community-wide book club that encourages West Michigan readers to be on the same page, both literally and figuratively.

The initiative is now in its third year, where a book is offered for community members to read in lieu of a special author visit. This year's book is The Women by New York Times bestselling author Kristin Hannah. Author Megan Chance will join Kristin for a special visit at the Godwin Heights High School auditorium on Tuesday, June 9 at 6:30 P.M.

Different programs will be offered this spring as part of the initiative,including book discussions and programs reflecting the themes of The Women . Registration for the author event opens Monday, April 27 at 9 A.M. at kdl.org/samepage.

Outreach and Programming Manager Hennie Vaandrager and Branch Librarian Shelby Toren visited the Morning Mix to share more about the initiative and what readers can expect this spring!

