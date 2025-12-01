Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Whether you love or hate Michigan winters, chances are, you are spending a lot more time inside as the temperatures drop. It is a great time to unwind with a good book, and the Kent District Library's "Let it Snow" reading challenge is here to not only encourage regularly scheduled reading, but have fun in the process!

The challenge is open from today until February 27, 2026, and is open to children over the age of 11 and adults. Participants who read or listen to six books in between that time will receive an adorable themed mug, which will be available for pickup at any branch beginning January 2, 2026.

Readers can use the Beanstack app to track their progress, or pick up a physical tracker at any KDL branch. There is also an option to print the physical tracker from home.

Readers who meet that goal don't have to quit the challenge just yet! If an additional four books are read until February 27 for a grand total of ten, readers will be entered into a Power Reader drawing for the chance of receiving a gift card to a local independent bookstore!

Visit kdl.org for a full list of rules and a list of suggested reading for those who might be stuck, want to re-discover a favorite, or read something new!

