Kent District Library's Legendary Readers program encourages young readers

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Kent District Library hosts a variety of reading challenges throughout the year to encourage readers of all ages, and Kent County's young readers can participate one that not only encourages reading, but also can foster a development for writing and library resources.

The Legendary Readers program is open to kids in grades kindergarten through fifth. Kids who read, write, or visit the library for 100 days can track their progress on a physical Bigfoot footprint sheet or digitally through Beanstack. Those who complete the challenge will receive a flashlight and be entered to win a $100 gift card to Schuler Books.

Monica and Hennie from the Kent District Library visited the Morning Mix to share more about the challenge as well as offer reading recommendations.

Visit kdl.org for more information including accessing resources for the challenge.

