Kent County LETR Flame of Hope Run gives back to Special Olympics Michigan

West Michigan law enforcement personnel are preparing to give back to Special Olympics Michigan, ensuring that athletes with intellectual disabilities continue to receive athletic training and competition.

This year, the Kent County Sheriff's Office, Walker Police Department, and Grandville Police Department are teaming up to host the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) Flame of Hope Run. It is a timed 5K with a one-mile fun run. This year's run will take place at Millennium Park this Saturday, September 27.

Registration is $36 and begins at 9 A.M. Registration includes a t-shirt and medal. Dogs are also welcome to participate, and registered pets will receive a LETR bandana. The race kicks off at 10 A.M.

At 11:30, a Touch A Truck event will be available, featuring different trucks, patrol cars, fire trucks, and specialty units including K9 units and tactical teams. There is no separate registration fee for the Touch A Truck event.

Kids will also receive fun, small giveaways. Slingin Winnes's food truck will also be present.

All funds raised will benefit Special Olympics Michigan, and further donations are also accepted.

Sergeant Scott Dietrich from the Kent County Sheriff's Office visited the Morning Mix to discuss the event.

Visit runsignup.com for more information and to register for the race.

