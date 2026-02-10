Kennedy's Flowers provides floral arrangements year-round and Valentine's Day

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Flowers may be a cliche gift for Valentine's Day, but it's for good reason. Flowers are not only a thoughtful gesture for both the sender and recipient, but can also provide mental health benefits, add a pop of color to a space, and best of all - flowers can be gifted year-round for any occasion.

Kennedy's Flowers & Gifts, located at 4665 Cascade Rd in Grand Rapids, offer floral arrangements for all events. From sympathy to weddings to even a gesture of love on Valentine's Day, Kennedy's Flowers can provide elaborate bouquets to small vases and bundles.

Holly Haveman, Co-Owner and Brand Ambassador for Kennedy's Flowers & Gifts, visited the Morning Mix with a variety of options to choose from whether you are last-minute shopping this week or thinking ahead for your gift.

Visit kennedyfloral.com for more information and order your next batch of flowers!

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok