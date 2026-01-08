Kennedy's Flowers featured in 2026 Rose Bowl Parade float

Kennedy's Flowers and Gifts has been an award-winning floral shop in Grand Rapids for many years. Their mission reflects that honor: "to help you celebrate life beautifully through flowers, gifts, home decor, and unforgettable experiences."

An unforgettable experience now part of Kennedy's Flowers' resume of accolades is the recent opportunity of designing a float for this year's Rose Bowl Parade. With a theme of "The Magic in Teamwork" featuring undersea creatures, the float was designed in late-December 2025 and arranged with both floral and non-floral elements. It also won a Guinness World Record for "Largest Animatronic Fish", featuring a 28-foot tall seahorse as part of the float design.

The parade may be over, but the community can view behind-the-scenes photos published on the flower shop's Facebook page.

Holly Haveman, co-owner and brand ambassador for Kennedy's Flowers and Gifts, sat down with Todd and Michelle to talk about the design process and experience of representing West Michigan on the West Coast.

