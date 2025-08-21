Kate Spade co-founder Elyce Arons brings book tour to Michigan

Elyce Arons met Katherine "Katy" Brosnahan at the University of Kansas. Within a decade, the two took their friendship and business dreams across the country, landing themselves in New York City to build a handbag line and change the fashion industry forever.

In We Might Just Make It After All , Elyce opens up about her friendship with Katy, better known to the public as Kate Spade, as well as Katy's influence in another fashion line: Frances Valentine.

Elyce is currently on a book tour, and will be making a stop at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island this Friday and Saturday, August 22 and 23.

A trunk show will accompany the event from 2 P.M. to 6 P.M. on Friday and 11 A.M. to 3 P.M. on Saturday. From 4 P.M. to 6 P.M. on Friday, a reception will take place, and a book signing will commence at 12:30 P.M. on Saturday.

Michelle had the privilege of speaking to Elyce over Zoom to discuss the book, the fashion business, and of course, Kate Spade.

Visit francesvalentine.com for more information on the brand, or visit their Instagram. You can keep up with Elyce's adventures on her personal Instagram.

