Katacombs' debut album "Fragments of the Underwater" turns influence into art

Katerina Kiranos has been playing music since she was four years old. Influenced by her Greek and Spanish heritage, she has transitioned from a career of woodworking to music, releasing her first EP "You Will Not" in 2022 under the name "Katacombs".

Katacombs' debut full-length album, "Fragments of the Unterwater", was released in October 2025. Written, recorded, and produced solely by herself, the album is a body of work shaped by the people, places, and phases that have shaped her life. The album is available on CD for $10 and is available on Vinyl for $30.

Katarina sat down with Michelle to share more.

Those interested in staying updated with future Katacombs projects can follow along on Facebook and Instagram.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok