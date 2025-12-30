Kalamazoo's New Years Fest celebrates forty years of the performing arts

New Year's Fest is a Kalamazoo tradition that has brought end-of-the-year performing arts to Kalamazoo for 40 years. Originally designed to be a fundraising event for the Kalamazoo Civic, the festival has not once missed a year of operations, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Year's Fest features over 20 artists annually from bands, comedians, magicians, and more. The family-friendly event returns on New Year's Eve in Bronson Park to ring in 2026 at 6 P.M. and runs until 12 A.M. with a ball drop and fireworks show.

The performances will be featured across five indoor locations, one heated tent, and live music from the park stage. Tickets are $10 in advance for adults and $15 at Bronson Park on the day of. Children seven years old and under receive free admission.

Admission covers the cost of attending performances in the indoor locations as well as accessing the Holly Jolly Trolley, although the park stage performances, heated tent, and fireworks and ball drop are free to attend.

Volunteers are still needed for the event, and can sign up for different positions and shifts online.

New Year's Fest Event Director Debora Droppers visited the Morning Mix via Zoom to share more.

Visit newyearsfest.com for more information.

