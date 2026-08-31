Kalamazoo Stoop Brings Ever-Changing Seasonal Magic to Downtown

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A front stoop in Kalamazoo has become an unexpected community attraction. Kalamazoo Stoop is a one-of-a-kind seasonal display created by Kelly and Mark Meldrum, transforming their residential stoop into an ever-changing, handcrafted experience for the whole city to enjoy.

Each season brings a brand-new design, built by hand to add a little magic to downtown. The couple creates a new look about every four weeks, and their most recent installation alone included more than 1,000 handmade flowers. The current lemon and poppy display will be changed after Sept. 8.

"We started decorating our stoop to spread a little joy and positivity in downtown Kalamazoo," the Meldrums said. What began as a small, personal project has since grown into something the whole community looks forward to. "The kindness and enthusiasm we've experienced, both online and in person, have been the most rewarding part of the project," they said.

The Stoop is free to visit and open to photos during daylight hours. Locals and visitors alike are encouraged to stop by, see what's new, and snap a photo of Kalamazoo's most unexpected seasonal landmark.

One of the units is also an Airbnb, so visitors can stay and play in Kalamazoo.

Make sure to follow them on Instagram and Facebook.