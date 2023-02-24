Kalamazoo State Theatre lineup for spring and summer shows

Amazing music, thought-provoking films, and side-splitting comedy are all on the way to the stage at Kalamazoo State Theatre this spring and summer.
Upcoming shows include:
- Lettuce – Unify Tour- March 21
- GroundUP Music Presents Snarky Puppy Empire Central North American Tour 2023 WSG C4 Trio- April 2
- Bored Teachers- We Can’t Make This Stuff Up Comedy Tour- April 13
- Chelsea Handler - April 15 & 16
- Nate Bargatze: The Be Funny Tour- April 28
- Pariah (2011 Film) – Presented by OutFront Kalamazoo- June 10
Get the complete lineup and purchase tickets at kazoostate.com.