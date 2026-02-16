Kalamazoo Public Library launches new book club for disability community

Disabilities are a spectrum - often reverted to physical impact such as wheelchair users, blindness, or deafness. Disabilities encompass anxiety disorders, autism spectrum disorders, diabetes, chronic pain, and more.

The Kalamazoo Public Library, in partnership with the Disability Network of Southwest Michigan, have launched the "#DWord Book Club", a no-cost book club open to the public to participate in conversations surrounding the spectrum of disabilities. The club is lead by individuals with disabilities and books are chosen from authors with disabilities who come from a variety of backgrounds. The club meets once a quarter, and the reading list for 2026 has already been selected:



Wednesday, February 18 from 6:00-7:30 P.M. – discussing Disability Intimacy by Alice Wong

by Alice Wong Wednesday, May 20 from 6:00-7:30 P.M. – discussing Convenience Store Woman by Sayaka Murata

Woman by Sayaka Murata Wednesday, August 19 from 6:00-7:30 P.M. – discussing I Will Die on This Hill: Autistic Adults, Autism Parents, and the Children Who Deserve a Better World by Meghan Ashburn & Jules Edwards

by Meghan Ashburn & Jules Edwards Wednesday, November 18 from 6:00-7:30 P.M. – discussing So Lucky by Nicola Griffith

Similar to the Bechdel Test in cinema, books are chosen by the Fries Test: a work must include more than one disabled character, the disabled characters must serve a narrative purpose other than educating or profiting a non-disabled character, and the characters’ disabilities must not be eliminated by curing or killing.

Book club attendees do not need to have a library card with KPL to participate nor do they need to have a background in disability-related work, education, or lived experiences to participate. Meetings are held at the CEN/Boardroom inside the Kalamazoo Public Library, located at 315 Rose St.

Disability Network Community Education Coordinator Max Hornick and KPL Alma Powell Branch Manager Jade Woodridge visited the Morning Mix to share more.

