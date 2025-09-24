Kalamazoo man featured on game show "99 To Beat"

99 to Beat is a new game show airing on Fox networks this fall, airing at 9 P.M. on Wednesdays. Hosted by Ken Jeong and Erin Andrews, 100 contestants will compete in a variety of challenges, with the top prize being $1,000,000. The rules are simple: don't be last.

The show is family-friendly and features challenges that anyone can play, such as popping balloons to find a hidden object or stacking items.

A Kalamazoo man, Jonathan Hannon, is one of the 100 contestants appearing on the show this fall. He visited the Morning Mix to talk about the new show and his experience as a contestant.

Watch the video above to see Todd and Michelle try one of the games out with Jonathan. Be sure to follow Jonathan on his journey over on Instagram!

