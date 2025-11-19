Kalamazoo Kick Off Classic celebrates 25 years of artistry and athleticism

Synchronized skating takes the artistry and athleticism of figure skating, bringing teams of eight to 20 skaters together as one unit in synchronized motion. In Kalamazoo, the premiere synchronized skating event, the Kick Off Classic, is celebrating 25 years of performance in 2025.

The Kick Off Classic is hosted by the Greater Kalamazoo Skating Association and brings teams from the Midwest ranging from beginning levels to collegiate and master levels, showcasing different abilities and skill levels all under one roof. This year's Kick Off Classic will last Saturday, November 22 and Sunday, November 23 at Wings Event Center and feature 134 teams with almost 2,000 skaters.

Eight of Kalamazoo's Kinetic Synchronized skating teams and two teams from Western Michigan University are set to participate.

The daily events run from 8 A.M. to 9 P.M. on Saturday and 8 A.M. to 12 P.M. on Sunday. Tickets are just $18 a day or $30 for a two-day ticket. Children under five receive free admission.

It was a full couch on the Mix as Juvenile Skaters Taylor Hay, Sarah Hudson, Navya Bobba, and Olivia Brooks spoke with Michelle about the event.

Visit skatekalamazoo.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

