Kalamazoo Institute of Arts' holiday sale to benefit Kirk Newman Art School

For over 50 years, the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts has held an annual Holiday Art Sale, a time for over 160 artists to feature their unique works across a variety of mediums.

This year's sale runs Thursday, December 4 through Saturday, December 6, with December 4 being a time for KIA members to shop between 4 P.M. to 8 P.M. Members of the public will then be able to shop the sale between 4 P.M. to 8 P.M. on December 5 and 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. on December 6. The event is free to attend, although registration is encouraged.

All sales will benefit the Kirk Newman Art School, ensuring that these programs continue at the Institute.

Leslie Donaldson, Director of the Kirk Newman Art School, spoke with Michelle over Zoom to discuss the event's history and what shoppers can expect.

Visit kiarts.org for more information and to register.

