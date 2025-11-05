Kalamazoo Improv Fest brings community through laughter this weekend

The Kalamazoo Improv Fest has been bringing laughs to West Michigan for over 14 years. The event has been held at the historic Crawlspace Comedy Theatre, which features comedy and community through their scene-based performances that involve improv and sketch comedy.

This year's Improv Fest will be held November 6 through 8 at Crawlspace Comedy Theatre, located at 315 W Michigan Ave in downtown Kalamazoo. Over 20 improv teams are expected to perform this year.

Showtimes vary depending on the day of the week:



Thursday, November 6: 7:30 P.M.

Friday and Saturday, November 7 and 8: 5:30 P.M., 7:30 P.M., and 9:30 P.M.

General admission tickets are $22 for each show when purchased in advance, or $25 at the door. Day passes and full festival passes have already sold out!

Kalamazoo Improv Fest co-owner Dann Sytsma visited the Morning Mix to discuss the event's growth.

Visit crawlspacecomedy.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

