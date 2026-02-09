K Elite Dance Academy performing for NASCAR in April

K Elite Dance Academy was founded to bring dance to girls in the Grand Rapids area at an affordable price point. They offer a variety of classes for different age levels, ensuring that every dancer is treated equally and given a chance to perform, regardless of their amount of dance experience.

The group will represent the academy and community as they are set to perform at NASCAR in Kansas on April 19! While it is an exciting opportunity for the group, they are fundraising to help cover travel, lodging, meal, and performance expenses so every dancer is able to attend regardless of their financial situation.

A fundraising event to support the trip will be at GR Skate on Friday, February 13 from 5 P.M. to 9 P.M. The event costs $10 per skater. Attendees are encouraged to wear red or pink to the event, and members of the dance academy will be present.

Members of the community are encouraged to donate to the fundraiser on GoFundMe.

Follow the academy on Facebook and Instagram for more.

