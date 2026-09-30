Just For Kids U-Pick program returning after successful first year

Rockford Package Supply is bringing back the Just For Kids U-Pick program after the success of last year's launch.

The nationwide program invites local orchards to educate children about the growth and distribution process of locally-grown food. This year's program is featuring over 30 orchards nation-wide and ten orchards within Michigan alone, including Ed Dunneback & Girls Farm in Grand Rapids.

From now through October, children and families who visit Ed Dunneback & Girls Farm will recieve a U-Pick bag, cider cup, and sticker. They will also be able to participate in a variety of activities.

Kits are available for $6.95 during the week. Ed Dunneback & Girls owner Stephanie Ginsberg and Rockford Package Supply Brand and Creative Manager Kristen Paulson visited the Morning Mix to talk about the collaboration.

Visit jfkappleharvest.com for a full list of participating orchards.

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