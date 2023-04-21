Join Meals on Wheels for their More than a Meal Luncheon on May 11

From home-delivered meals to food pantries and dining centers, Meals on Wheels Western Michigan makes sure the seniors in the area are safe and healthy by serving them food when they're unable to get it themselves.

Now, Meals on Wheels wants to prepare you a delicious meal while talking about the work they do for the senior community at the More Than A Meal Luncheon.

The Meals on Wheels staff will prepare a delicious meal, and discuss the impact their organization continues to make in the lives of older adults.

As well as a meal, there will be live trivia and testimonials from volunteer drivers and seniors receiving meals.

The More than a Meal Luncheon will take place on May 11 from noon to 1 p.m. at New Vintage Place. The luncheon is free to attend, but donations are appreciated.

Register and learn more about Meals on Wheels by visiting mealsonwheelswesternmichigan.org.