John Ball Zoo's Safari Day brings the African savanna to West Michigan

John Ball Zoo's Wildlife Exploration Days continues throughout the summer, bringing a day of education, excitement, and conservation surrounding a different theme.

The fifth in the series, Safari Day, will be this Wednesday, August 13 from 9 A.M. to 6 P.M. Tickets are free for members, while non-member adults are $24.95 and youth and seniors are $18.95. There is a $2 discount on tickets for attendees who wear animal print apparel to the zoo.

As with all Wildlife Exploration Days, animal conversations, keeper meets, exploration stations, and hands-on activities will be available. African music and dancers will also partake in the festivities.

Additionally, Jasmine, Aladdin, Jane from Tarzan, Black Panther, and Spiderman will attend the event for meet and greets and photo opportunities.

While attending Safari Day, guests can receive a badge for their Wildlife Explorer Passport, allowing an increased chance at winning a prize at the end of the series in September.

John Ball Zoo's Nick Milbratz and Mariah Malone returned to the Morning Mix to share more about the event.

Visit jbzoo.org for more information.

