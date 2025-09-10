Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

John Ball Zoo concludes Wildlife Exploration Days series with Monarch Day on September 13

This is the last Wildlife Exploration Day of the season
John Ball Zoo: Monarch Butterflies sponsored
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Wildlife Exploration Days series has been a summer staple at John Ball Zoo, but the series is coming to a close with Monarch Day on September 13. The day will last from 9 A.M. to 6 P.M.

Learn about pollinators and the importance of their conservation. Tinker Bell, Mirabel, Iridessa, Anna, and Elsa will also be guests at the event.

The event is free for members, $21.95 for adults, then $16.95 for youth, seniors, college students, and active duty military and veterans. A $2 discount on tickets is available if guests wear wings to fit the theme.

Learn more and purchase tickets at jbzoo.org.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NN Neighbor News Generic Siderail promo.png

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter