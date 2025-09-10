John Ball Zoo concludes Wildlife Exploration Days series with Monarch Day on September 13

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Wildlife Exploration Days series has been a summer staple at John Ball Zoo, but the series is coming to a close with Monarch Day on September 13. The day will last from 9 A.M. to 6 P.M.

Learn about pollinators and the importance of their conservation. Tinker Bell, Mirabel, Iridessa, Anna, and Elsa will also be guests at the event.

The event is free for members, $21.95 for adults, then $16.95 for youth, seniors, college students, and active duty military and veterans. A $2 discount on tickets is available if guests wear wings to fit the theme.

Learn more and purchase tickets at jbzoo.org.

