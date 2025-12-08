Jewish Theatre Grand Rapids presents "Coney Island Christmas"

The Jewish Theatre of Grand Rapids has been presenting theatrical productions in Grand Rapids for over 30 years. The volunteer-ran community provides avenues for performers and stagehands, and that hard work and dedication has contributed to this year's holiday production, "A Coney Island Christmas".

Featuring a cast of performers from elementary-school aged to their eighties, "A Coney Island Christmas" is set in Brooklyn circa 1935. It tells the story of a young Jewish girl cast in her school's Christmas pageant as Jesus Christ. Featuring themes of interfaith understanding, the play is for people of all ages and faiths.

The Jewish Theatre of Grand Rapids will feature six performances from December 4 through 14 at the Spectrum Theater, located at 160 Fountain Street. Showtimes begin at 7:30 P.M. on most days, with matinees on Sundays at 3 P.M. General admission tickets are $28, or $15 for students.

Actors Fred Stella, Molly Dervin, and Grace Plutz visited the Morning Mix to share more.

Visit jtgr.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

