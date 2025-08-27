Jenison skater representing Team USA at World Inline Speed Skating Championships

Skating runs in Jenison native Abby Appel's family. The 21-year-old is the daughter of national and internationally-competing inline speed skaters, and from September 3 to 23, Abby will represent Team USA at the World Inline Speed Skating Championships in Bedaihe, China.

Outside of training for this event, Abby is managing rink operations and coaching beginner skaters at Tarry Hall Roller Rink in Grandville.

While the opportunity is exciting, Abby and other participating athletes have to pay to compete, including travel expenses and required Team USA fees. A GoFundMe has been established to help raise the remaining costs.

Abby and her mother Jenny Steketee visited the Morning Mix to discuss the family history, training, and how the community can support her as she prepares for the World Inline Speed Skating Championships.

