Jacobs Financial Services will help you save the retirement lifestyle you deserve

Fishing, golfing, playing cards with friends, and visiting family, are all of the things people want to think about when they're retired. The last thing they want on their mind is if they'll have enough money to live the lifestyle they worked so hard to achieve.

Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial explains how their Retirement Roadmap can help take that worry away for good.

Jacobs Financial Services has locations in Grandville, Norton Shores, and Kalamazoo.

Learn more or schedule an appointment by calling 616-622-4654 or visiting jacobsfs.com.

This segment is sponsored by Jacobs Financial Services.