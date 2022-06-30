Watch Now
Jacobs Financial Services: Protect your money from an unpredictable stock market

Jacobs Financial Services: Protect your retirement nest egg from an unpredictable stock market
Posted at 11:46 AM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-30 11:46:18-04

While the stock market continues its drastic roller coaster ride of steep gains and losses, there are some who don't have to worry about whether that volatility is affecting their retirement nest egg. Those people are the clients of Jacobs Financial Services, which promises their clients they're not going to lose one penny of their savings.

Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix and explains how they can protect your retirement nest egg.

Jacobs Financial Services has locations in Grandville, Norton Shores, and Kalamazoo.

Learn more or schedule an appointment by calling 616-622-4654 or visiting jacobsfs.com.

This segment is sponsored by Jacobs Financial Services.

