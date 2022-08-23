Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Jacobs Financial Services: How to save for retirement during a recession

Posted at 11:10 AM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 11:27:37-04

When you think about retiring, you may imagine the travel, the grandkids, and the time to relax, not laying awake at night worrying about finances.

Many people do this but don't have to if they know Tom from Jacobs Financial Services. He joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share how his Retirement Roadmap can keep your money safe so you're not laying awake at night worrying about if you'll have enough money during retirement.

Jacobs Financial Services has locations in Grandville, Norton Shores, and Kalamazoo.

Learn more or schedule an appointment by calling 616-622-4654 or visiting jacobsfs.com.

This segment is sponsored by Jacobs Financial Services.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered