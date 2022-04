Keeping your money safe is the main mission of Jacobs Financial Services. When it comes to retirement planning, Tom Jacobs wants people to not spend a second worrying about losing their hard-earned dollars.

Jacobs Financial Services has locations in Grandville, Norton Shores, and Kalamazoo.

Learn more or schedule an appointment by calling 616-622-4654 or visiting jacobsfs.com.

This segment is sponsored by Jacobs Financial Services.