Irish Remedy returns for second year

The husband-and-wife team of Matthew and Megan Bowman are behind Remedy Collective, a music and entertainment company that supports Grand Rapids businesses, vendors, and artists through a variety of cultural events such as Oddities on Ottawa.

Last year, they brought Irish Remedy in the city as another option from the city's Irish on (or off!) Ionia festival during St. Patrick's Day. Irish Remedy returns to the Monroe North business district in collaboration with City Built Brewing on Saturday, March 14 from 2 through 8 P.M.

The business district turns into an walkable block party with indoor and outdoor festivities, including live bands and Grand Rapids-based DJ's. Local artists and vendors will also be present with family-friendly activities. An after party will be held at Wubz Shop from 7 P.M. to 11 P.M.

Remedy Collective will also host a scavenger hunt throughout the district with a chance at winning prizes when a fully-stamped ticket is returned to their table at City Built Brewing.

There is no ticketed admission to attend, although guests will have to pay for food and beverages.

Visit remedy-collective.com for more information. You can also RSVP to the event on Facebook.

