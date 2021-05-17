Internationally best-selling author Wade Rouse talks about his newest novel, "The Clover Girls"

For many people, grandmothers have left a lasting impression on their lives. For internationally bestselling author Wade Rouse, the influence of his grandma is what's helped him become the writer he is today, so much so he writes under the pseudonym "Viola Shipman," his grandmother's namesake.

Rouse has written eight books including his newest title, "The Clover Girls," which in total have sold over one million copies and translated into over 20 different languages.

"The Clover Girls" a memoir is about four very different girls who become best friends at a summer camp in the 1980s until life, death, adulthood, and childhood betrayals draw them apart. The novel is an ode to friends and dreams, how each changes our lives and why we too often and too easily let those fade.

"The Clover Girls" will be available everywhere books are sold on May 18.

To learn more about Wade Rouse and other stories he's published, visit waderouse.com and violashipman.com.