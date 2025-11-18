International Wine, Beer, and Food Festival returns this weekend

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Grand Rapids is affectionately called "Beer City USA" for good reason, and that goes hand-in-hand with the International Wine, Beer, & Food Festival. The event is returning for its 18th year at DeVos Place from November 21 through 23.

Over 1,200 wines, beers, ciders, and spirits from around the world will be featured, as well as locally made products. There will also be small plate features from local restaurants, as well as pairing dinners. The event will also feature tasting sessions, chef demonstrations, live music, and more. Non-alcoholic beverages will also be available.

General admission tickets are $25 per person, and include entry, a drink ticket wristband, a sampling glass, entertainment, and food stage demonstrations.

Additionally, basketball Hall-of-Famer Isiah Thomas will be hosting tasting sessions paired with his champagne, Cherulin Champagne. It is a separate-ticketed event, with individual tickets priced at $50.

Attendees must be 21 and older to attend.

Find the event schedule and purchase tickets at grwinefestival.com.