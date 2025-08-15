Indie horror film to begin production in Michigan this month

Michigan is known for the Great Lakes, but what about plenty of open land that doubles as prime real estate for filmmaking?

Set to begin production this month, "The Crawling" is a new horror film spearheaded by Michigan native and producer Ryan March, along with producer Nick Donadio. The pair have taken production company Altruistic Studios to Jackson and Kalamazoo to begin production.

While details of the film are limited for now, The Crawling takes place in an isolated location and involves a non-human interaction with a married couple. Several actors from Kalamazoo's Farmer's Alley Theatre are part of the film's cast.

Ryan and Nick joined Todd on the Morning Mix couch to discuss the film's pre-production process, as well as the indie film scene in Michigan thanks to financial incentives.

