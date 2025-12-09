Inaugural Flair Bartending showcase to benefit Toys For Tots

While you may have seen coffee baristas serve decorated drinks this holiday season, a bar in Kalamazoo is bringing flair and artistry to the bartending scene, all while supporting a great cause for the first time in the area.

The 2025 Flair Bartending Showcase is also a toy drive, approved by the Toys for Tots Foundation and backed by support by the United States Marines. The event will feature West Michigan bartenders representing their venues in a fast-paced competition: crowning the fastest bartender in the state.

Flair bartending blends entertainment akin to acrobatics and juggling with bartending in a Las Vegas-style performance. Performers not only balance bottles and tools, but are also creating cocktails live in front of an audience.

Bartenders from Club Eve, Gun Lake Casino, Joe Smoe's, The Library, The Wild Bull, and more will be represented. While the speed bartending competition is for Michigan bartenders, eight award-winning flair bartenders from across the United States will also be featured in the competition for a flair showcase in the same night.

This will all benefit Toys for Tots, bringing gifts to children in need during the season. Admission to the event is one unwrapped toy valued at $10, or a $10 monetary donation. Members of the U.S. Marines will be collecting toys and monetary donations. A silent auction, local vendors, and mechanical bull will also be featured as part of the festivities.

The event will be held Wednesday, December 10 at the Wild Bull, located at 139 S. Edwards St. in Kalamazoo. Doors open at 6 P.M., while the speed bartending competition begins at 7 P.M. The flair show will commence at 8 P.M.

Jesse Perez, owner of Bandana Bartending and assistant manager of The Wild Bull, visited the Mix to share more information, along with creating a mocktail and flare demonstration!

Visit wildbull.club for more event information.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok