Ignite South Africa to hold fundraising gala

June Carlson was serving as a missionary with another organization until they ceased their operations. Lead by faith in work and not by destination, her vision for Ignite South Africa was born, raising up spiritual leaders and education in South Africa through the love of Jesus Christ.

Ignite South Africa's impact and transformation has been felt for the past 15 years, and to celebrate their accomplishments, a fundraising gala will be held Saturday, November 8 at Bethel Community Education, located at 6070 Kuttshill Drive in Rockford.

The event will begin at 5:30 P.M. with a punch bowl and seating, followed by a dinner catered by Kangaroo Kitchen and Redeemed Sweets. A program will also be part of the evening's events, in which June will share an update on the mission work that is currently being provided in the Qwa Qwa region of the country.

While the event is free to attend thanks to generous sponsors, seating is limited and guests are encouraged to RSVP.

June sat down with Michelle to share more about Ignite South Africa's growth.

Visit ignitesouthafrica.org for more information. You can also find them on Facebook and Instagram.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok